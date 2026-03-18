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Judith Falk

Jerry Lindenstraus
U.S. News
‘It makes you stronger,’ 96-year-old Holocaust survivor says of time in Shanghai during WWII
“Even though there were books and talks about Shanghai, still a lot of people don’t know—not even Jewish people,” Jerry Lindenstraus told JNS.
Jul. 21, 2025
Judith Falk