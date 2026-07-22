‘WSJ': Trump approves US-Saudi civilian nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that could allow the kingdom to develop civilian uranium enrichment capabilities, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Trump administration officials.

The officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the proposed 30-year agreement is worth tens of billions of dollars and would give U.S. companies a central role in developing Riyadh’s civilian nuclear infrastructure.

The agreement could be announced as early as Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. It is expected to be submitted to Congress for review in the coming days.

Under the reported terms, the United States would approve uranium enrichment in the kingdom only if a joint U.S.-Saudi study concludes the move is justified.

The agreement is not expected to include the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which provides greater inspection and verification powers, according to one of the sources cited by the AP.

Saudi Arabia has long sought U.S. backing for a civilian nuclear energy program as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on oil.

The proposed agreement is expected to face scrutiny in Congress amid concerns that permitting uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia could fuel a broader nuclear arms race in the Middle East.