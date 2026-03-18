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Karel Valansi

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (right) with Kemal Okem, Turkey’s first ambassador to Israel since the restoration of those countries’ diplomatic relations, in Jerusalem Dec. 12, 2016. Credit: Isaac Harari/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel-Turkey ties ease into new era with talks on ‘soft’ collaboration
Feb. 10, 2017
Karel Valansi