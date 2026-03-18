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Kasim Hafeez

Kasim Hafeez

Kasim Hafeez is the deputy director of communications for messaging at Christians United for Israel.

An Iranian poster, published by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, showing the power progression among the Palestinians and Muslims throughout the world, from rock-throwers to rocket forces and even nuclear power. Credit: Khamenei's website via JCPA.
Opinion
Halt the hegemony that is Iran
Any Western policy approach that fails to weaken, isolate and undermine the Iranian regime only condemns another generation of Arabs and Persians to a life of abject misery under puppet regimes and terrorist rule.
Jun. 28, 2023
Kasim Hafeez