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Kobi Erez

Kobi Erez is executive director of the Zionist Organization of America-Michigan region.

Huntington Place in Detroit
Opinion
Detroit should not roll out the red carpet for convicted terrorists
Several program speakers associated with the People’s Conference for Palestine have blood on their hands. They are not “peace activists.”
Aug. 28, 2025
Kobi Erez
Philadelphi Corridor, Egypt and Gaza
Opinion
Egypt’s military buildup looms large on the regional horizon
Dec. 16, 2024
Kobi Erez
A community emergency squad trains with IDF soldiers, simulating a terrorist infiltration scenario, in northern Israel, Jan. 18, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Opinion
Witnessing Israelis’ will to fight on until complete victory
Feb. 6, 2024
Kobi Erez
Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut (center) with other justices at court in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The first priority for Israel is Supreme Court reform
The Court exercises undemocratic power over all aspects of Israeli society.
Jun. 29, 2022
Kobi Erez
Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas and party members at their headquarters in Tamra on election night, March 23, 2021. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The rise of Palestinian nationalism among Israeli Arabs
The connection can be linked to the government coalition with the Ra’am Party.
Feb. 18, 2022
Kobi Erez