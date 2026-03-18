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Sheldon L. Freilich

Sheldon L. Freilich is president of the ZOA-Michigan Region.

Huntington Place in Detroit
Opinion
Detroit should not roll out the red carpet for convicted terrorists
Several program speakers associated with the People’s Conference for Palestine have blood on their hands. They are not “peace activists.”
Aug. 28, 2025
Kobi Erez
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Blockade Australian Company
Opinion
Offensive anti-Israel protests at Holocaust memorials
Jul. 15, 2024
Sheldon L. Freilich
Palestinians hold flags as they ride a boat during a rally marking the fifth anniversary of the "Mavi Marmara" flotilla at the seaport of Gaza City on May 31, 2015. Credit: Aaed Tayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
A Michigan high school deliberately traumatized Jewish students
Mar. 21, 2023
Sheldon L. Freilich
Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) introduces his Two-State Solution Act. Source: Facebook/Andy Levin.
Opinion
A tale of two Israel-hating congresspeople
Reps. Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib are promoters of anti-Semitism.
Jul. 21, 2022
Sheldon L. Freilich