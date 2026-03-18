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Leah Aharoni

A scene from the Netflix series “Unorthodox.” Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Netflix’s ‘Unorthodox’ degrades Chassidic Jews into caricatures
This supposedly romantic story of a young woman running away from the tyranny of a Chassidic “cult” is just another play-out of the secular Jewish aspiration to break with thousands of years of Jewish tradition.
Apr. 30, 2020
Leah Aharoni
A Women of the Wall prayer service at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Dec. 1, 2016. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Let my dad pray at the Western Wall
Jan. 5, 2017
Leah Aharoni
Click photo to download. Caption: A Women of the Wall prayer service. Credit: Women of the Wall.
Israel News
Women of the Wall should lead through action
Oct. 8, 2013
Leah Aharoni