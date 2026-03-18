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Len Khodorkovsky

New York City Jewish Solidarity March
Opinion
My family fled Soviet anti-Semitism, never expecting to encounter it in America
The last few weeks must become a unifying clarion call for all Americans—Jews and non-Jews alike—to keep Jew-hatred incompatible with the American way of life.
Jun. 3, 2021
Len Khodorkovsky