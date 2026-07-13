More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump orders flags at half-mast for senator’s death

The U.S. president said he urged South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordon, to fill the Senate vacancy following her brother’s passing.

Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Aug. 28, 2025. Credit: Flash90.
https://www.jns.org/news/u-s-news/lindsey-graham-71-remembered-for-deep-personal-connection-to-israel-jews
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide in memory of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who died on July 11. He was 71 years old.

The order also applies to U.S. embassies, consulates, military facilities and other federal installations overseas.

The president stated on social media that he had recommended to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster that Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, serve as interim senator in his place.

McMaster, who under South Carolina law is responsible for naming a temporary replacement, scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference on Monday to announce his appointment. The appointee will serve until Graham’s current term expires on Jan. 3, while a special election will determine who serves the next full term.

Sen Tim. Scott (R-S.C.) stated that Nordone “would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the Senate term.”

“After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state and our country,” he wrote.

U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Otto “Schloime” Fischer, standing third from left, with his Hakoah team-mates before a game in Riga in 1926. Credit: Courtesy of Raimonds Kaže.
Jewish Sportsmen
Jews once dominated soccer in Central Europe, says British Jewish author
David Bolchover talks to JNS about his new book, which tells the stories of 11 Jewish football stars murdered in the Holocaust.
July 13, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli and American Flags
U.S. News
FBI investigating possible hate crime after Indiana home displaying US, Israeli flags set on fire
The Jewish community in Indiana rallied outside the Zionsville home, after a fire caused more than $150,000 in damage.
July 13, 2026
Emergency personnel from United Hatzalah, Israel Police, the Etzion Search and Rescue Unit and Israel Fire and Rescue Services gather near Beit Shemesh during an overnight search for missing hiker Aharon Matityahu Berkman, who was found alive on a steep cliff near Nes Harim on July 13, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Missing man rescued from cliff after overnight search near Beit Shemesh
United Hatzalah volunteers using drones, all-terrain vehicles and foot patrols found Aharon Berkman alive after he called for help and threw personal items toward rescuers.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Gavel
U.S. News
Texas man extradited from Qatar to face fraud, money-laundering charges
Abdullah Anwar allegedly fled to Pakistan after his 2021 indictment and was later arrested in Qatar as part of an FBI investigation into a network accused of causing more than $1 billion in losses.
July 13, 2026
umanitarian Aid to Gaza
World News
UN finally admits Hamas violently disrupting aid in Gaza
A senior U.S. official told JNS that a foreign aid watchdog “consistently flagged incidents of Hamas interference in the delivery of aid, which the U.N., until now, chose to ignore.”
July 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Eliyahu (Eli) Vered Hazan. Credit: Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Eli Vered Hazan named new world chairman of Keren Hayesod
The Israeli envoy to Singapore will succeed Sam Grundwerg following an orderly transition after eight years of leadership.
July 13, 2026
Steve Linde
Trump, Netanyahu
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is Israel preparing for the next phase of the Iran conflict?
July 13, 2026 05:30 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Appropriation: What the Irish do best
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips