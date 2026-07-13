Trump orders flags at half-mast for senator’s death

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide in memory of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who died on July 11. He was 71 years old.

The order also applies to U.S. embassies, consulates, military facilities and other federal installations overseas.

The president stated on social media that he had recommended to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster that Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, serve as interim senator in his place.

McMaster, who under South Carolina law is responsible for naming a temporary replacement, scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference on Monday to announce his appointment. The appointee will serve until Graham’s current term expires on Jan. 3, while a special election will determine who serves the next full term.

Sen Tim. Scott (R-S.C.) stated that Nordone “would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the Senate term.”

“After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state and our country,” he wrote.