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Federal prosecutors announce fourth case involving Jew-hatred threats in Georgia in past year

“These men allegedly spewed vile hate and threatened violent attacks against Jews,” the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said. “Threats against any person based on his or her religious belief will not be tolerated.”

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Gavel. Credit: Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

Federal prosecutors in Georgia announced on Monday charges have been filed against a fourth defendant in the past year in connection with alleged antisemitic threats, as the U.S. Department of Justice said it continues its effort to combat rising antisemitism.

Jordan Nicholas Hadley, 31, of Houston, was charged with communicating interstate threats after allegedly leaving a voicemail in April to Atlanta-based Flock Safety in which prosecutors say he used antisemitic slurs and threatened to kill Jews. Hadley was arrested on July 9 and is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Atlanta.

“These men allegedly spewed vile hate and threatened violent attacks against Jews,” Theodore Hertzberg, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said. “Threats against any person based on his or her religious belief will not be tolerated.”

Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta field office, said antisemitic hate “has no place in Georgia or anywhere” and emphasized the bureau’s commitment to protecting Americans’ right to practice their religion without fear of threats or violence.

The announcement also mentioned three other federal prosecutions brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia since August 2025 involving alleged antisemitic threats. The cases include threats against Jewish institutions and employees, as well as social media posts calling for violence against Jews.

Matthew Alan Souza, 25, of Acworth, Ga., pleaded guilty in June to two counts of transmitting interstate threats after allegedly posting violent antisemitic messages on social media calling for the deaths of Jews. Aaron John Sasser, 36, of Maryland, and Christopher Robertson, 43, of Georgia, also face pending charges related to the alleged antisemitic threats.

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