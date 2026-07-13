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Ilhan Omar endorses anti-Israel El-Sayed in Dem primary for Michigan Senate race

Abdul El-Sayed said that the Minnesota congresswoman is “one of the most courageous and unwavering fighters in Congress right now.”

Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a congressional hearing, June 25, 2026. Credit: House Committee on Education and Workforce Democrats via Creative Commons.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a member of the far Left “squad” in Congress, endorsed Abdul El-Sayed, who is also anti-Israel, in the Democratic primary in the Michigan Senate race.

El-Sayed, in turn, called Omar “one of the most courageous and unwavering fighters in Congress right now.”

AIPAC endorsed Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in the primary, which is scheduled for Aug. 4.

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