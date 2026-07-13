Ilhan Omar endorses anti-Israel El-Sayed in Dem primary for Michigan Senate race

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a member of the far Left “squad” in Congress, endorsed Abdul El-Sayed, who is also anti-Israel, in the Democratic primary in the Michigan Senate race.

El-Sayed, in turn, called Omar “one of the most courageous and unwavering fighters in Congress right now.”

AIPAC endorsed Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in the primary, which is scheduled for Aug. 4.