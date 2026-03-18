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Mark Goldfeder

Joe Rogan
Opinion
Open letter to Joe Rogan on antisemitic tropes
Please consider this letter in the spirit it is written—as the correction your guests should have made.
Feb. 14, 2023
Mark Goldfeder
The U.N. General Assembly Hall in New York. Credit: U.N.
Opinion
Lies, libels and the justification of terror
Dec. 8, 2022
Mark Goldfeder
Navi Pillay, former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, addresses the ninth session of the Human Rights Council. Credit: U.N. Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré.
Opinion
Congress must defund the UN’s poisoned Pillay report
Jun. 19, 2022
Mark Goldfeder
AIPAC
Opinion
The latest ‘acceptable’ anti-Semitism targets AIPAC
To single them out for opprobrium based on double standards is discrimination—and wrong.
May. 26, 2022
Mark Goldfeder
An Amazon office building in Silicon Valley. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Dear Amazon: Nazis are bad
Why is Amazon still “the world’s largest purveyor of original Nazi propaganda films”?
Jan. 13, 2022
Mark Goldfeder
United Nations headquarters in New York City. Credit: blurAZ/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Real solidarity with the Palestinians must include honesty
Standing with the Palestinian people does not mean offering empty platitudes, but also facing the real-world consequences of bad decisions.
Dec. 1, 2021
Mark Goldfeder
Members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military show in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the group's founding, Dec. 11, 2014. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
If you care about human rights, stop supporting terror
Israel outlawed the six Palestinian NGOs because it is attempting to uphold, not repress, human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Nov. 3, 2021
Mark Goldfeder
Israelis wave flags at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Jerusalem Day, May 9, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s fresh start and the media’s missed opportunity
No sovereign nation should need to consult with terrorists about whether they can hold a parade in its own capital city.
Jun. 23, 2021
Mark Goldfeder
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Aug. 9, 2019. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Biden administration is breaking the law by restoring Palestinian aid
The resumption of aid to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, is shameful. Congress should not let it happen.
Apr. 8, 2021
Mark Goldfeder
International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance logo. Source: IHRA.
Opinion
New definitions of anti-Semitism are dangerous
Anti-Semites should not get a say in defining anti-Semitism, and the IHRA’s excellent definition of this phenomenon should not be changed to make them feel more comfortable.
Apr. 1, 2021
Mark Goldfeder