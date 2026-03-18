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Menachem Brod

Haredi men take part in the celebration of the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer on Mount Meron in northern Israel. May 7, 2015. Credit: Meir Vaknin/Flash90
Opinion
Vote with your feet for Jewish tradition
The vast majority of Israeli society loves Jewish tradition. Polls conducted among the parents of public-school students show that they want their children to learn more Torah and take in more Jewish values.
May. 3, 2018
Menachem Brod