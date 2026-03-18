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Meron Reuben. Credit: Courtesy.

Meron Reuben

Ambassador Meron Reuben is the consul general of Israel to New England.

Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City
Opinion
Believing the lies terrorists tell me
When will the press and international community stop accepting falsehoods, as if somehow those who live by a moral code that encourages the murder of innocents can be trusted as reliable and fair-minded conveyers of fact?
Oct. 20, 2023
Meron Reuben