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Micah Quinney Jones

Supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, where hundreds smashed windows and broke into the building while protesting the results of the November elections, Jan. 6, 2021. Source: YouTube.
Opinion
Capitol insurrection will damage American soft power and harm US-Israel relationship
The likely equating of all conservatives and Trump supporters as equivalent to the thugs who ransacked the U.S. Capitol building may lead to a decrease in bipartisan support for the Jewish state.
Jan. 13, 2021
Micah Quinney Jones
Handmade “shmurah matzah” used at Passover seder. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Matzah in the ‘go bag’: COVID-19, Passover and Israel
Apr. 14, 2020
Micah Quinney Jones
SJP at UCLA
Opinion
Free speech does not include violence
Oct. 16, 2018
Micah Quinney Jones