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Michael Berenbaum

Female survivors of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in April 1945. Credit: No. 5 Army Film & Photographic Unit, Oakes, H (Sgt.).
Opinion
The legacy of survivors
The final statement of Jewish history is about life and not death.
Apr. 7, 2021
Michael Berenbaum
A security guard stands in the empty Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem on April 19, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Passover and Yom Hashoah: The ethical imperative of remembrance
Apr. 21, 2020
Michael Berenbaum