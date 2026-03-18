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Michael W. Schwartz

A depiction of Aaron the High Priest by Ephraim Moses Lilien, 1914. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Aaron and my mysterious Yom Kippur
Sometimes we all have to admit that there are more things than are dreamt of in our philosophy.
Oct. 20, 2022
Michael W. Schwartz
The book jacket of former U.S. President Barack Obama's memoir, "A Promised Land."
Opinion
More on Obama’s memoir
Dec. 4, 2020
Michael W. Schwartz