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Mickey Katzburg

Students at the Lindenbaum Seminary (Midrasha) in Jerusalem, which has been divided into study areas in order to comply with social distancing directives, on July 7, 2020. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
To ensure the future of Jewish education, put teachers in the center
It is crucial that we rapidly equip Jewish educators with the tools and skills needed to thrive in this new reality. If not, we risk losing a generation of Jewish students.
Jul. 29, 2020
Mickey Katzburg