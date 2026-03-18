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Natan Sharansky

A memorial with Jewish ritual objects at Babi Yar. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine.
Opinion
Remember the people, not just the atrocities
Every year on Jan. 27, the world bows its head to commemorate the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust. This year, let’s remember each and every victim as an individual with a unique story to tell.
Jan. 27, 2021
Natan Sharansky
Natan Sharansky
Opinion
We will join forces and overcome this together
Apr. 8, 2020
Natan Sharansky