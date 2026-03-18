More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Nechama Duek

Likud Party head Benjamin Netanyahu attends a campaign event in Ma'aleh Adumim, Oct. 27, 2022. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Can a narrow right-wing government survive?
It’s true that voters want the right in power, but they also want electoral stability and calm.
Nov. 2, 2022
Nechama Duek
Central Election Committee workers count the remaining ballots at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, after the general elections, on March 25, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
Stop wasting money on elections
Oct. 24, 2022
Nechama Duek
Gadi Eizenkot
Opinion
Should former IDF chief Gadi Eizenkot enter politics?
Jun. 13, 2022
Nechama Duek
A plenum session at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Leave the party, but give back the mandate
Israel’s legislature must address the legal loophole that allows MKs to resign from parties or coalitions and take their mandates with them.
May. 23, 2022
Nechama Duek
A plenum session at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
It’s time to change Israel’s electoral system
Israelis are used to voting for a party that exactly fits their worldview, but the plurality of parties is the root of all evil.
May. 9, 2022
Nechama Duek