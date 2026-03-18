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Noa Tishby

Teenagers march in the Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan, May 22, 2022. Photo by Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Opinion
Celebrating Israel this Women’s History Month
Since its founding, Israel has given women equal rights, allowing me to realize my dreams.
Mar. 29, 2023
Noa Tishby
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Emil Salman/POOL.
Opinion
As President Biden said, you don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist
Aug. 3, 2022
Noa Tishby