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Noam Zion

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot (front, at right) with U.S. Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, 2015. Credit: Department of Defense Photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released.
Israel News
Purity of arms: the ethical guide for the Israel Defense Forces
Mar. 2, 2016
Noam Zion
Click photo to download. Caption: U.S. Navy personnel light Hanukkah candles on Dec. 28, 2008, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard M. Wolff.
U.S. News
How American Jews made Hanukkah the holiday of religious freedom
Dec. 10, 2014
Noam Zion
Click photo to download. Caption: A view of Jerusalem. Credit: Berthold Werner.
Israel News
More than praying for the peace of Jerusalem, be my messenger
Jul. 24, 2014
Noam Zion