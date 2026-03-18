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Norma Zager

Ilham Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan, at the January 2009 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Azerbaijan has made a rare move among nations in the Arab world: befriending Israel. Credit: World Economic Forum.
Israel News
Azerbaijan: A modern Muslim nation openly defies stereotypes, befriends Israel
Apr. 2, 2014
Norma Zager