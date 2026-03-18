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Oleg Ivanov

From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin and Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar meet in Moscow at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, Jan. 29, 2018. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Russian Jews have long been forced to sacrifice one freedom for another
As the history of Russia and its Jews has shown, even when things have been looking up for a while, they can always get worse again.
Jun. 12, 2022
Oleg Ivanov