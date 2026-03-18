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Rabbi David Lau

The coronavirus ward of the Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, on Dec. 11, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Opinion
Get vaccinated now! The Torah commands it
We have the incredible fortune afforded to us by God to have a vaccine, but many of us still contemplate the move, despite the fact that Jewish law mandates inoculation against the coronavirus.
Feb. 25, 2021
Rabbi David Lau