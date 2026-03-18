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Rabbi Dov Fischer

Then-Vice President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March 2016. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Opinion
Imagine if Bibi sent this message to Biden
Friends should indeed be straightforward with each other.
Mar. 30, 2023
Rabbi Dov Fischer
Israeli Supreme Court
Opinion
How to resolve Israel’s judicial reform debate
Mar. 8, 2023
Rabbi Dov Fischer
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich at the swearing-in of the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The ‘death of Israeli democracy’?
Jan. 24, 2023
Rabbi Dov Fischer
Israeli Supreme Court
Opinion
Reforming Israel’s Supreme Court is perfectly reasonable
If a right-wing Court had been seizing extraordinary powers, the left would now be demanding the reforms it denounces.
Jan. 16, 2023
Rabbi Dov Fischer
An Illustration of a man holding his phone with NSO GROUP logo on a computer screen at the background, in Jerusalem, on February 7, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
How poisonous is the NSO scandal?
U.S. jurisprudence believes that, evil as it may be to turn a murderer loose, it is a much greater evil to countenance the government’s abuse of its vast powers.
Feb. 10, 2022
Rabbi Dov Fischer
Vice President Kamala Harris at George Mason University, Sept. 28, 2021. Source: YouTube/Screenshot.
Opinion
Why Kamala Harris ignored a student’s anti-Israel remarks
Those of us who have followed her political career in California were not surprised by the recent firestorm she created.
Oct. 6, 2021
Rabbi Dov Fischer
Israelis participate in a march to celebrate Israel's 71st Independence Day, near Havat Gilad, in Judea and Samaria, on May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
Opinion
Why rename Judea and Samaria?
No one calls Jersey City “the West Bank.” Why not? Too much history there? Too many biblical memories of Moses and Aaron buying shoes at Journal Square?
Aug. 22, 2021
Rabbi Dov Fischer
An anti-Israel protest in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, June 15, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
For anti-Zionists, ‘Palestine’ does not stop at the Green Line
When Israel’s enemies speak of “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” they don’t mean just the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria.
Aug. 9, 2021
Rabbi Dov Fischer
Israelis participate in a march to celebrate Israel's 71st Independence Day near Havat Gilad in Judea and Samaria on May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
Opinion
Applying sovereignty won’t be easy, but Israel is used to that
Time has run out on the Arab waiting game. Sovereignty won’t be simple—nothing of monumental historical consequence is. Only one more month to go.
May. 26, 2020
Rabbi Dov Fischer
Trump, Netanyahu
Opinion
The strange state of politics in Israel and America
If you live in Israel, it is difficult to fully describe or explain Trump Derangement Syndrome.
May. 18, 2020
Rabbi Dov Fischer
U.S. political activist Linda Sarsour. Credit: Festival of Faiths via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Why more Americans do not know the polite fellow who was not polite
We all know about Robert Bowers, the neo-Nazi who murdered 11 Jews in Pittsburgh. Yet most of us outside Brooklyn and some other New York City boroughs never have heard of James Polite. Who is he?
Nov. 6, 2018
Rabbi Dov Fischer