More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Why more Americans do not know the polite fellow who was not polite

We all know about Robert Bowers, the neo-Nazi who murdered 11 Jews in Pittsburgh. Yet most of us outside Brooklyn and some other New York City boroughs never have heard of James Polite. Who is he?

Rabbi Dov Fischer
U.S. political activist Linda Sarsour. Credit: Festival of Faiths via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. political activist Linda Sarsour. Credit: Festival of Faiths via Wikimedia Commons.
Rabbi Dov Fischer
(Nov. 6, 2018 / JNS)

We all know about Robert Bowers, the neo-Nazi who murdered 11 Jews in Pittsburgh. Yet most of us outside Brooklyn and some other New York City boroughs never have heard of James Polite. Who is he?

In the aftermath of the Pittsburgh massacre, two Jewish houses of worship on opposite American coasts experienced quasi-copycat attacks. The first was in Irvine, Calif., the city where I have lived for more than a decade. The FBI has been ranking Irvine, seemingly forever, as the safest city in the United States. It is so safe here that the police department are kind of like the “Maytag repairman” in the old Jesse White TV commercials—bored with nothing to do. Thus, when two automobiles barely collide in Irvine, it is not unusual to see four police cars and two fire trucks on the scene within five minutes. Finally, something to do!

In the Irvine anti-Jewish incident, a person sneaked onto the facility of the Jewish house of worship two hours after midnight, and security cameras reflect that he was enormously frightened: bundled in a hoodie, donning sunglasses to cover his eyes, wearing a surgical face mask. He rapidly took out an aerosol spray can and painted two words on the exterior wall, perhaps the extent of his vocabulary, and he fled like the coward he is.

By the next morning, after the media were alerted and the photo was disseminated to news media far and wide, the wall was painted over, and it was like it never had happened.

By the afternoon, the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center were emailing with messages that seemed aimed at eliciting donations, and Israeli media were pointing to the incident as proof that the American chapter of Jewish history had ended, and the last survivors of the Boro Park Ghetto need to race home to Zion before the exit gates of Flatbush and Miami Beach are closed.

Again, I have been a synagogue rabbi in Irvine more than a decade, and I am an attorney and adjunct professor of the law of Remedies and of Advanced Torts who has taught at the University of California at Irvine for several years. The spraying incident was an absolute nothing. Yes, Jews have learned from our history that we must never be sanguine when even the smallest form of anti-Semitism manifests. If we allow spray paint to go unanswered, then next time it may escalated to a rock through a window, and then a Molotov cocktail, and the next time a punch in someone’s face or a street beating. So vigilance is urgent and imperative, and the culprit must be hunted down, prosecuted and punished severely for any hate crime. But still, honestly—keeping things in perspective—it was a can of aerosol spray and a terrified hoodlum hiding his identity three different ways for dear life in the middle of the night. It did not merit international news—nor, frankly, donations to “defense” agencies.

Predictably, now that one sprayer had made world headlines, it did not surprise that the next day saw yet another Jewish site sprayed, this time a temple in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn one was more concerning because the vandal broke inside and sprayed within the facility. The incident so frightened the temple management and population that a widely promoted and scheduled public event, a candidates’ forum, was canceled.

But who dunnit? Was it a Trump supporter, a white neo-Nazi nationalist? That trope had become the meme of the American Jewish left-liberal establishment after Pittsburgh. Even though Robert Bowers hates Trump for being a globalist and a supporter of Jews and Israel, the Jewish left found it comforting to blame President Trump for Bowers. But what of the Brooklyn defacing?

The police rapidly caught the hoodlum on that one. His name is James Polite. He is black. He has been an Obama campaign worker, and has been active in Democrat and liberal causes for years. And that is why, outside of the inner boroughs of New York City where the incident occurred, you do not know of him. He simply does not fit the narrative. Rather, he disproves it because the true prevalence of anti-Semitism, where it is most rife in America, is on the left. Keith Ellison. Louis Farrakhan. Linda Sarsour of the Women’s March. Campus leftist groups promoting BDS against Israel and threatening the safety of Jewish students from NYU to the University of California.

That may not be the trope of contemporary American anti-Semitism, but it is the truth of it.

Rabbi Dov Fischer, Rav of Young Israel of Orange County and adjunct professor of law at two Southern California law schools, is a contributing editor at The American Spectator and a Senior Rabbinic Fellow at Coalition for Jewish Values.

EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein