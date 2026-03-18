More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz is a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel.

Pope Francis Surveys Nativity Scene at Vatican
Opinion
I accuse: An open letter to Pope Francis
Through a vast digital pulpit, the Catholic Church has become a global megaphone for those who weaponize antisemitism under the guise of supporting the oppressed.
Jan. 9, 2025
Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz