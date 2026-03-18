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Jonathan Morgenstern

Rabbi Jonathan Morgenstern

Rabbi Jonathan Morgenstern is the senior rabbi at the Young Israel of Scarsdale, in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Light of Chanukah, Torch Race
Column
Now is not the time to bow down
Following the dark days of the Holocaust, it has been our mission not just to blend in and be tolerated, but to proudly identify and broadcast our Jewish and Zionist identities.
Dec. 19, 2025
Rabbi Jonathan Morgenstern