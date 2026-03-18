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Rabbi Meni Even-Israel

An Israeli family celebrates the Jewish holiday of Shavuot in Tzur Hadassah, Israel, on May 30, 2017. Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Opinion
Cheesecake for the soul: Finding our perfect slice of Torah
Shavuot represents a golden opportunity to set our spiritual tables for the rest of the year.
Jun. 5, 2019
Rabbi Meni Even-Israel