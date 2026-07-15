The 80-year anti-Zionist rerun

Arguments over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict usually feel ripped from today’s headlines. But the historical archives reveal something different: modern anti-Zionist talking points were already being debunked before the State of Israel was even founded.

A perfect example is a January 1946 pamphlet titled “Truth About Palestine,” which recently resurfaced on Internet Archive. Published by the Christian Council on Palestine, the document offers a fascinating window into the ideological battles of the mid-20th century.

The Christian Council on Palestine wasn’t a fringe group. It was a coalition of nearly 3,000 mostly Protestant clergy, along with a number of Catholics. High-profile theologians signed on, including Reinhold Niebuhr as treasurer, alongside prominent figures like Paul Tillich and Norman Vincent Peale.

The group wrote the pamphlet as a direct, point-by-point rebuttal to three anti-Zionist Christian statements circulating in 1945. Reading it today is like looking in a mirror. The arguments align remarkably well with current debates on social media.

Here is what stands out from this 80-year-old document:

The ‘twice promised’ land

A common talking point is that Great Britain “twice promised” Palestine to both Arabs and Jews. The pamphlet dismantles this by pointing out a simple fact: The usually cited “proof” that Britain promised Palestine to the Arabs is the Hussein-McMahon correspondence between Arab leader Sharif Hussein bin Ali of Mecca and British High Commissioner in Egypt Sir Henry McMahon. But those letters never actually mention “Palestine” by name. McMahon himself went on the record to confirm this in 1922 and again in 1937.

Early Arab acceptance of Zionism

The pamphlet highlights a widely forgotten diplomatic milestone. Emir Feisal ibn Hussein, who led the Arab delegation to the 1919 Paris Peace Conference, actually signed an agreement with Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann. Feisal explicitly recognized Britain’s 1917 Balfour Declaration, which endorsed the creation of a “Jewish National Home” in Palestine, and agreed to encourage large-scale Jewish immigration. He only backed away from this stance later, after extremist Arab nationalism gained traction.

The true intent of the Balfour Declaration

Was the Balfour Declaration just about creating a cultural center for world Jewry, as some claim? Not according to the leaders who issued it. The pamphlet notes that David Lloyd George, who was British prime minister at the time, flatly stated that the Cabinet always understood the declaration to mean an eventual Jewish state. Winston Churchill said the same thing regarding his 1922 White Paper.

Demographics and displacement

The narrative of Arab displacement is deeply entrenched today, but, as the pamphlet notes, the 1946 data tell a different story.

Population Growth: Between the 1920s and 1945, the Arab population of Palestine doubled from roughly 600,000 to 1.2 million. The pamphlet attributes this boom directly to Jewish development, which introduced modern infrastructure, lowered the regional death rate and raised local wages.

Land Purchases: Out of thousands of Arab families who claimed to have been made landless by Jewish land acquisitions, British investigators validated a grand total of 664 cases. Far from shrinking the territory, land reclamation by Jewish pioneers actually added arable acreage to the region.

Democracy vs. theocracy

Even back then, critics claimed a prospective Jewish state would be a “theocratic, racial state.” In response, the Christian Council pointed to the Jewish Agency’s official Jewish Commonwealth proposal. This proposal explicitly endorsed full legal equality for non-Jews, universal suffrage and local control of Muslim and Christian holy sites by their respective communities. This is the exact opposite of the exclusionary state critics were denouncing.

Convenient silences on leadership

The pamphlet also calls out the glaring omissions in anti-Zionist statements, which often ignore the actions of the Mufti of Jerusalem, Amin al-Husseini, the most powerful Arab political leader in Palestine at the time. The Mufti had fled the country, helped organize a pro-Nazi coup in Iraq and eventually worked directly with Adolf Hitler in Europe.

The myth of a divided Jewry

The idea that American Jews are deeply split over Zionism is often presented as a modern phenomenon. Yet, the pamphlet shows this was already a manufactured talking point in 1946. Citing a 1945 poll by Elmo Roper, the document notes that roughly 80% of American Jews supported the establishment of a Jewish state.

A familiar script

“Truth About Palestine” is a primary source worth reading, regardless of where one stands on the current conflict. It proves that society isn’t witnessing a new debate. It is simply watching a rerun of a script written decades ago, newly formatted for the digital age.

Today, when individuals criticize Zionism and Israel, they often resort to the same myths and convenient silences that were debunked long ago. The persistence of these arguments over 80 years suggests that their purpose is not to illuminate a complex issue but rather to obscure truth itself.