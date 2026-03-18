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Rabbi Shlomo Litvin

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin is chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council.

The Kentucky state capitol
Opinion
Kefiyyeh-wearing Kentucky students get schooled on hate
During a committee hearing some state reps express doubt that added measures need to be taken to protect Jewish students on campus amid record-setting antisemitism nationwide.
Mar. 28, 2025
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin