More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rabbi Steven Wernick

Click photo to download. Caption: Rabbi Steven Wernick, CEO of The United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism (USCJ), speaks at USCJ's November 2015 convention in Chicago. Credit: USCJ.
U.S. News
Rebranding helps USCJ envision its future in a rapidly changing Jewish world
Feb. 22, 2016
Rabbi Steven Wernick