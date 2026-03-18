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Rabbi Yossy Gordon

Rabbi Yossy Gordon

Rabbi Yossy Gordon is the CEO of Chabad on Campus International.

Chabad on Campus gathering
Opinion
The unexpected outcome of campus antisemitism
Much like the olive crushed to reveal its strongest essence, campus communities have strengthened and united in the face of adversity.
Dec. 30, 2024
Rabbi Yossy Gordon