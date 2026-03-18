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Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen

People place a picture of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah over the rubble of the shrine of Shamoun al-Safa, built within a castle in the village of Shamaa in Southern Lebanon's Tyre governorate, Jan. 31, 2025. Photo by Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Hezbollah’s soul-searching reveals its defeat
While it is too early to eulogize Hezbollah, it seems that Lebanese President-elect Joseph Aoun’s ambitions to implement “one army for one state” and, by implication, disarming Hezbollah send a strong signal about the group’s future.
Feb. 6, 2025
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
Yesh Atid Party head Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, on July 19, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid: A shepherd without a flock
Aug. 16, 2021
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on March 13, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Warning signs out of the ‘Anyone but Bibi’ camp
Mar. 14, 2021
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Credit: Flickr.
Opinion
The emerging US standpoint on moderate Arab states
The projected return of “politically correct” values to the center of U.S. foreign policy, in addition to President-elect Joe Biden’s commitment to return to the JCPOA, are the stuff of nightmares for Cairo and Riyadh.
Dec. 22, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine el-Othmani, in Rabat, Morocco, on Dec. 5, 2019. Credit: Ron Przysucha/U.S. State Department.
Opinion
The renewed Western Sahara conflict and the Abraham Accords
The timing of the Polisario Front’s unanticipated provocation against Morocco may be related to the ongoing U.S.-sponsored diplomatic initiative on an Israel-Morocco normalization agreement.
Dec. 10, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron burned by Palestinians during a protest against both the publication of a cartoon depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad in France and Macron's resulting comments on Oct. 2, near the West Bank town of Hebron, on Oct. 27, 2020. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Opinion
France’s showdown with the Islamic world
The beheading of schoolteacher Samuel Paty marks the start of what might turn out to be all-out war between France and the Islamic world with Turkey’s Erdoğan leading the Muslim charge.
Nov. 1, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
Tel Aviv's Carmel market, Sept. 16, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Despite everything, another Israeli lockdown
There’s no escaping the impression that many critics aim for a general breakdown as a means of removing the prime minister from office.
Sep. 17, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
Israeli military forces and Lebanese refugees during Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon on May 29, 2000. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The IDF’s flight from South Lebanon: The intelligence dimension
The current threat to Israel posed by Hezbollah is the outcome of the hasty Israeli withdrawal from the security zone in South Lebanon in May 2000.
Aug. 10, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
David Ben-Gurion (center) shown with other members of his Mapai-led government, the forerunner of the Labor Party, in 1961. Photo by Fritz Cohen.
Opinion
What’s in a name? The Israeli-Palestinian case
Did the Jewish state commit a historic misjudgment by selecting the name “Israel”?
Jul. 5, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
The village of Duma from the west with the Jordan Valley in the background. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
The Jordan Valley dilemma: A realistic approach
The dark prophecies by “liberal” Israelis and E.U. officials about Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank are exaggerated and obscure the strategic value of the Jordan Valley for Israel’s security.
May. 14, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
The Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran, on Nov. 10, 2016. Credit: Mostafa Meraji via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Opportunity from crisis: The case of Iran
Considering how long-lasting and potentially explosive the Iranian nuclear issue is, it seems sensible to consider the strategic dimension under the current extraordinary circumstances.
Apr. 12, 2020
Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen
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