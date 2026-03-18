Raphael G. Bouchnik-Chen

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
While it is too early to eulogize Hezbollah, it seems that Lebanese President-elect Joseph Aoun’s ambitions to implement “one army for one state” and, by implication, disarming Hezbollah send a strong signal about the group’s future.
The projected return of “politically correct” values to the center of U.S. foreign policy, in addition to President-elect Joe Biden’s commitment to return to the JCPOA, are the stuff of nightmares for Cairo and Riyadh.
The dark prophecies by “liberal” Israelis and E.U. officials about Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank are exaggerated and obscure the strategic value of the Jordan Valley for Israel’s security.