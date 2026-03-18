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Rev. Cornelis Kant

Rev. Frank Chikane of the World Council of Churches. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
World Council of Churches is wrong and does not represent the global church
Unfortunately, it seems that in the West, most Christians have become caught up in the potent combination of early Christian supersessionism, historical ignorance and post-modern left-wing ideologies.
Mar. 2, 2021
Rev. Cornelis Kant