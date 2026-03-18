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Robert Goldblum

Joey Weisenberg performing in 2017. Source: Joey Weisenberg via Facebook.
Features
Lifting voices for the High Holidays, even in COVID times
Popular musician-educator Joey Weisenberg’s new video master classes for would-be prayer leaders fuse the ancient and the modern.
Aug. 11, 2020
Robert Goldblum