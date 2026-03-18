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Romy Ronen

A screenshot of the #WeRemember campaign by the World Jewish Congress.
Opinion
#WeRemember is not just a campaign, it’s a mindset
We have social media for a reason; it’s a means to remind others of atrocities from the past and ensure they will never be repeated.
Jan. 22, 2020
Romy Ronen
Columbia University
Opinion
Speaking at Columbia University is a privilege, not a right
Sep. 23, 2019
Romy Ronen