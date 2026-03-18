More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Ronen A. Cohen

Ronen A. Cohen is the head of the Israel and Middle Eastern Studies Department at Ariel University.

A bus burns on the streets of downtown Tehran as protesters cycle by in June 2018. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
Iran: To protest or not to protest
The resulting economic situation has shattered Iran’s currency beyond recognition, to the extent that other Asian countries have begun to treat it a little bit differently.
Dec. 31, 2018
Ronen A. Cohen