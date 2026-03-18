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Russell F. Robinson

Russell F. Robinson is CEO of the Jewish National Fund-USA.

Fields of the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel scorched by fire caused by incendiary devices sent from Hamas in Gaza, May 6, 2018. Credit: Photo by Nizzan Cohen/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Israel was there for us in 5780
We have always said that we are here for them, and they are here for us. We give each other strength, and now our unbreakable bond became even stronger.
Sep. 18, 2020
Russell F. Robinson
Aerial photo of new neighborhoods being built in the Halutza communities of the Gaza Envelope. Credit: Jewish National Fund.
Opinion
The Jewish people live
Dec. 22, 2019
Russell F. Robinson