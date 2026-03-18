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Sagi Avrahamoff

Volunteers for New Guardians guard a farm at night. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
The New Guardians: Safeguarding agriculture across Israel
Founder Yoel Zilberman explains why his organization deploys thousands of volunteers to protect farms in the north and south of the country.
May. 14, 2025
Sagi Avrahamoff