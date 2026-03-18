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Sam Levine

Candace Owens
Opinion
Why is conservative media defending anti-Semitism?
Does the reaction to Kanye West’s statements show that American Jew-hatred has been mainstreamed?
Nov. 3, 2022
Sam Levine
Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan
Opinion
The Louis Farrakhan problem
Jul. 13, 2020
Sam Levine
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during joint statements with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the president's residence in Jerusalem on May 22, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Column
From an American Jew, Thank you Mr. President
Sep. 23, 2018
Sam Levine