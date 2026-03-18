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Shaul Bartal

IDF troops during the battle to capture a Hamas outpost in Gaza, Nov. 8, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
Post-war, Gaza may need temporary IDF governance
A regional solution for Gaza is a political and diplomatic interest for other countries in the region and the international community, particularly the United States.
Nov. 13, 2023
Shaul Bartal
A man holds up Palestinian Authority flag in Jerusalem's Old City during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
Are we witnessing the end of the Palestinian Authority?
May. 24, 2023
Shaul Bartal
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Opinion
Iran’s proxy war
Mar. 6, 2023
Shaul Bartal
Portrait of Mansour Abbas, head of Israel's Ra'am Party, at the Knesset, Nov. 11, 2020. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
The Muslim Brotherhood inside the Israeli government
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is now portraying Ra’am as a pragmatic Islamic party, but pragmatism must not be confused with moderation.
Jun. 27, 2021
Shaul Bartal
Palestinians attend a rally in support of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in the town of Tubas in northern Judea and Samaria, Sept. 27, 2020. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Now it’s the turn of the Palestinian voter
For a number of reasons, Palestinians perceive elections as a legitimate way out of the current crisis.
Feb. 10, 2021
Shaul Bartal
A promotional image for the series “Umm Haroun” (“The Mother of Aaron”), aired by the private Saudi-owned satellite channel MBC for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Source: Arab Media.
Opinion
Middle Eastern Jewry and the Arab world
The Ramadan drama “Umm Haroun” suggests that the Jews of the Middle East can serve as a bridge between Israel and its neighbors, but unfortunately has sparked mainly vituperation in the Arab world.
May. 20, 2020
Shaul Bartal