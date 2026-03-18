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Sherri Mandell

Israeli soldiers stand by the graves of the fallen at the Kiryat Anavim military cemetery on Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day), on May 1, 2017. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli Memorial Day and post-traumatic growth
Yom Hazikaron tells us that we are part of a community that witnesses and remembers in order to learn and care and build.
Apr. 11, 2021
Sherri Mandell