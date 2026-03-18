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Shimon Nataf

Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut arrives at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 3, 2020, to hear a petition against the coalition agreement between the Blue and White and Likud parties. Photo: Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL.
Opinion
Israel’s unique judicial selection method and its shortcomings
Why is Israel so far behind other Western democracies in its selection of top judges?
Jun. 23, 2022
Shimon Nataf