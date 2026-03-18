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Shira Gera

Shira Gera

Shira Gera is a radio broadcaster, presenter and TV host.

Kibbutz Be'eri
Opinion
The final solution of the Nazis and the Palestinian jihad
We deluded ourselves that an independent Palestinian state would dwell alongside the State of Israel and not in its place.
Jan. 17, 2024
Mor Altshuler