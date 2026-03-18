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Siamak Kordestani

Seventeen Israeli defense firms participate in the inauguration of the national pavilion at the 2023 Paris Air Show, June 19, 2023. Credit: Ariel Hermoni, Israeli Ministry of Defense.
Opinion
Europe turns to Israel for defense modernization
Israel’s founders likely never imagined their nascent country would become an indispensable defense partner for Europe.
Jun. 21, 2023
Siamak Kordestani
A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Pitzer College should reject BDS
Jan. 10, 2019
Siamak Kordestani