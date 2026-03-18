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Sid Rosenberg

JNS TV
Sid Rosenberg reports from Israel
“Sid & Friends in the Morning” with JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman
Oct. 13, 2024
Sid Rosenberg
JNS TV
Social media: Tool for Hamas or net good for humanity?
Feb. 1, 2024
Sid Rosenberg
JNS TV
I believe in God, in Hersh and in that he is coming home
Jan. 30, 2024
Sid Rosenberg
JNS TV
‘The Arabs have never accepted Israel’
Sid Rosenberg of “Sid & Friends” interviews One Israel Fund’s Marc Provisor.
Jan. 30, 2024
Sid Rosenberg