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Steven Stotsky

Click photo to download. Caption: TV travel show host Rick Steves. Credit: CarlosManzanoPHOTOs via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
In latest journey, TV travel aficionado Rick Steves parrots the Palestinian narrative
Jul. 2, 2014
Steven Stotsky
The anti-Israel "Arab World Studies Notebook," pictured, has been used to educate Massachusetts students in the Newton schools. Photo Credit: Amazon.
U.S. News
Newton schools fail to ensure factual Middle East educational materials
Jul. 1, 2013
Steven Stotsky
Click photo to download. Caption: Inside the Boston-based Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), the host of an upcoming weeklong Palestinian film festival.
Israel News
Palestinian films suffer no lack of funding or exposure
Sep. 28, 2012
Steven Stotsky
Click photo to download. Caption: "The Israel Lobby" author John Mearsheimer. Credit: John Mearsheimer.
World News
Now playing on PBS: Why America should support a nuclear Iran
Jul. 29, 2012
Steven Stotsky