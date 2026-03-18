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Tamar Frydman

Tamar Frydman

Tamar Frydman is the director of OU Impact Accelerator.

Startup Companies
Opinion
This ‘Startup Day Across America,’ here’s what you should know …
And those who are not founders should commit to continuing to support nonprofits driving change.
Aug. 1, 2024
Tamar Frydman